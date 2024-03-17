Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $77.17

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.17, but opened at $74.44. Onsemi shares last traded at $75.24, with a volume of 1,636,716 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

