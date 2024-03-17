Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $15.83

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $15.44. Opera shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 160,120 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPRA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Get Opera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Opera

Opera Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.