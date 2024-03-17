Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $7.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 195.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

