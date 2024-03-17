Orbit International Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Orbit International Stock Up 20.0 %

Orbit International stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.51. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.