Orbit International Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Orbit International Stock Up 20.0 %
Orbit International stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.51. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87.
Orbit International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit International
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.