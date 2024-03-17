Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.90 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

