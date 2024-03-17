ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,146.5 days.
ORIX Stock Performance
ORXCF stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.
