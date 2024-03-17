ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,146.5 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

ORXCF stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

