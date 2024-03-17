Orla Mining (OLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.09.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$45,001.00. 35.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.