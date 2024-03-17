Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 815,300 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 957,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
