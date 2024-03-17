Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Shares Down 4.7%

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Approximately 1,244,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,765,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.79.

About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.

