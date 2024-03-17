Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.05 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

About Oxford Square Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.