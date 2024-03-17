PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.46 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $21.25 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PD

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 799,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597,831 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.