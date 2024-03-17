Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $535.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.