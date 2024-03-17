Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $602.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $504.56.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $535.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $544.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

