Patrick McMahon Buys 79 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £121.66 ($155.87).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 81 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £123.12 ($157.75).

On Monday, January 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 81 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £123.12 ($157.75).

C&C Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON CCR opened at £154.80 ($198.33) on Friday. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.83 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258,000.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 728.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 345.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

