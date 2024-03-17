Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Lifted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

