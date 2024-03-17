PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,606 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of PBF Energy worth $49,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

