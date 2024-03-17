PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

PDSB opened at $4.90 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 681.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

