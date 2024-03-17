Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.80%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.