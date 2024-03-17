Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 15th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -6.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after buying an additional 400,281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,994,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 116,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

