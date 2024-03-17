PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.79 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 over the last 90 days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.