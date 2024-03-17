PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of PED opened at $0.79 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO
In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 over the last 90 days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
