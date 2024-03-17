PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.