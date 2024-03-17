Peraso (PRSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of Peraso stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Peraso has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

Get Peraso alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peraso by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peraso by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.