Peraso (PRSO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($3.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRSO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.84. Peraso has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $52.80.

Get Peraso alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peraso during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Peraso by 811.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peraso during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.