Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 14th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.4 days.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDF opened at C$163.00 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of C$153.05 and a 52-week high of C$238.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$164.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$172.04.
About Pernod Ricard
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.