Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading Down 2.9%

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $29.97. 265,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,046,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,517,000 after buying an additional 91,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,149,000 after buying an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

