Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08), reports. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of PHAR opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $771.01 million, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

