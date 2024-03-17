Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.36. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.01 million, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

