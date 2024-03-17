Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

