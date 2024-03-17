Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

