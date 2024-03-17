Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.67, but opened at $23.49. Phreesia shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 175,473 shares.

The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $251,630 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

