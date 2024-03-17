Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

DOC opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

