Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 960,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 913,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 810,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

