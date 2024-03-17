PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Up 0.3%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.46 and last traded at $77.24. Approximately 286,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 286,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Articles

