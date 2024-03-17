Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of PNW opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after buying an additional 3,506,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,914,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

