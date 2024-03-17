Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

PHD opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.