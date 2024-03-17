Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $249.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

