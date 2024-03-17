Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $27.74 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.33, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

