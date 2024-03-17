Piper Sandler Upgrades DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) to “Neutral”

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $127.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29, a PEG ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $134.80.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,787 shares of company stock worth $40,681,382 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

