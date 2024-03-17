PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $99.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.69. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

