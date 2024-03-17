PLDT Inc. (PHI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60 on April 19th

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.597 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

PLDT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PLDT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PLDT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

