Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

POW opened at C$38.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$40.30. The company has a market cap of C$23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.14.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

