PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,350.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.30) and last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.17), with a volume of 322418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,270 ($16.27).

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,234.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £565.51 million, a PE ratio of 2,518.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPHE Hotel Group

In related news, insider Boris Ivesha bought 4,636,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £52,861,503.60 ($67,727,743.24). Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.