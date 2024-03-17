PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,327,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.80% of PPL worth $2,222,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in PPL by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.64 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

