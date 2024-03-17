Precigen (PGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Precigen Stock Performance
PGEN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
Insider Transactions at Precigen
In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.
