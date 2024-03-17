PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 18,000 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,656,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,187,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6,925.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.