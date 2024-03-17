Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

PFG stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.