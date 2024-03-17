Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 30.74% of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

