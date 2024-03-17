Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMAGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

The firm has a market cap of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 30.74% of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

