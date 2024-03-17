ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

