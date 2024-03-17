Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.91. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 544,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 79,191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 208,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

